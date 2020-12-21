SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Where to see snowdrops in Kent: Pretty gardens to visit

PUBLISHED: 14:03 07 January 2021 | UPDATED: 14:53 07 January 2021

The elusive snowdrop can be hard to find and before you know it, they’re gone again, so we saved you the trouble and found some beautiful spots in Kent to go for a walk among the snowdrops

Please check all links before heading out for the latest information on closures

Goodnestone Park Gardens

Goodnestone, Canterbury

The dreamy gardens at early 18th century Goodnestone Park include the fairytale Walled Garden; the Woodland Garden, which boasts swathes of flowers interspersed with trees; and terraced lawns that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Walk in the footsteps of Jane Austen, a frequent visitor to Goodnestone, through the snowdrops that spring up on the estate during February. Afterwards, enjoy tea and homemade cake.

snowdrop

Doddington Place Gardens

Church Lane, Sittingbourne

Doddington Place and Gardens is a striking red brick Victorian manor house and historical landscaped gardens surrounded by the countryside and woodland of the North Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The estate is ten acres in total and gardens include the Woodland Garden, the Sunk Garden and the Edwardian Rock Garden.

Snowdrop Dew

Spring Platt

Boyton Court Road, Sutton Valence, Maidstone

Mother and daughter duo Carolyn and Julie have created a stunning snow drop garden in the form of Spring Platt in Maidstone with views over the Weald of Kent.

Having been inspired to collect snowdrops in 2003, the collection has grown to over 600 varieties, many of which can be seen in their swathes in February.

Snowdrops

Sissinghurst Castle

Biddenden Road, Cranbrook

The historic Sissinghurst Castle estate is comprised of 460 acres of meadows and woodland and was originally used as a prison in the mid-18th century.

The estate will be scattered in little white flowers to discover as you take in the fresh early spring air. Once you have finished, pay a visit to the cafe which serves organic food sourced feet away from the onsite garden.

Ightham Mote

Mote Road, Ivy Hatch, Sevenoaks

The estate and gardens at Ightham Mote are open throughout February for visitors eager to welcome the spring with a snowdrop walk.

The moated house, with its asymmetrical exterior as a testament to its evolving history, was originally built in the 1300s and makes the perfect backdrop while enjoying a tranquil walk spotting the nodding white snowdrop heads as you go.

Snowdrops Ightham

Copton Ash

105 Ashford Road, Faversham

The private garden Copton Ash in Faversham was augmented from a cherry orchard and will be open for the National Gardens Scheme’s Snowdrop Festival.

The garden will be dotted with snowdrops and lots of fascinating flora including specially curated beds of alpine plants, which the owner has a particular interest in, to capture the eye of those with a green thumb.

Copton Ash Nursery Snowdrops NGS Faversham February 2014 8

Knowle Hill Farm Garden

Ulcombe, Maidstone

The private garden at Knowle Hill Farm in the village of Ulcombe is blooming year round with lavender and roses in the summer while cyclamen and hellebores will mingle with snowdrops in early spring.

The arresting Kentish countryside will provide breathtaking views over the Weald and North Downs as you enjoy the little white heads of snowdrops.

Snowdrop

Click here for more gardens that are opening through the National Garden Scheme this year

.

