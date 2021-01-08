SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

St Margaret’s at Cliffe coastal walk

PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 January 2021 | UPDATED: 16:54 21 January 2021

St Margarets walk by Explore Kent

St Margarets walk by Explore Kent

Archant

Setting off from the beach at St Margaret’s, prepare to be amazed at the feast of delights that will unfold before you as you meander along across cliff tops

Location: St Margaret at Cliffe, CT15 6DY

Distance: 4.7 miles (7.56 km) circular

Time: Allow 2 hours 45 minutes

OS Explorer Maps: 138

Terrain: Easy going quiet roads

St Margarets walk by Explore KentSt Margarets walk by Explore Kent

Public transport: For public transport directions from your home address to St Margaret at Cliffe, please visit kentconnected.org

Parking: Car park at St Margaret’s Bay

Refreshments & facilities: The Coastguard Pub and public toilets at St Margaret’s beach; tearooms at the Pines Gardens.

Setting off from the beach at St Margaret’s, prepare to be amazed at the feast of delights that will unfold before you as you meander along across cliff tops, across Lighthouse Down, passing the South Foreland Lighthouse and Fan Bay Shelter. Enjoy the panoramic views across the channel and take in the Second World War military history which is evident throughout your walk. With plenty to places to stop awhile and relax this is a walk that will enlighten your senses.

St Margarets walk by Explore KentSt Margarets walk by Explore Kent

The beach at St Margaret’s is the first treat on this walk – the rugged charm means there is plenty of opportunity to spot wildlife and even go crab spotting. On the cliff side, you will see a distinctive white building; this is the where Ian Fleming, writer of James Bond penned his novels including the famous ‘Moonraker’ where some filming was carried out locally.

Passing the Coastguard pub, you’ll pick up the much-loved Saxon Shore Way path which will take you past the Pines Calyx gardens and St Margaret’s Museum. The centre piece of the gardens is a wonderful bronze statue of Winston Churchill, a reminder of darker days when Nazi invaders were just 20 miles away. The gardens are well worth a look around containing many rare plants. Founded by ‘flowering’ Fred Cleary in 1971, the garden contains many beautiful and unusual mature trees and shrubs including walnut, fig and pomegranate trees.

St Margarets walk by Explore KentSt Margarets walk by Explore Kent

Shortly, you’ll pass by the South Foreland Lighthouse, it has many interesting stories to tell about lighthouse keeping. It was originally owned by the Knott family who lived there with their 13 children. Marconi also conducted radio communication experiments from here too. Now owned by the National Trust, it’s worthy of a stop off on your walk.

From here you’ll follow a track towards the village of St Margaret at Cliffe, look out for cross channel gun positions hidden away in the undergrowth, a sure reminder of more recent conflicts that have taken place in the area. Be sure to admire the wonderful views out to sea and across Lighthouse Down as you follow the drove way towards the Free Down. The landscape here is carefully managed by conservation volunteers who ensure the preservation of the habitats of several species of rare plants and wildlife.

At the bottom of the valley you’ll pass through the site of former gun position of a high velocity howitzer known as ‘Bruce’. Continue your walk across the cliff tops taking in the amazing views of the channel towards Fan Bay Deep Shelter. On the way, look out for the tracks and burrows of foxes, badgers and rabbits. The end of your walk is at the shingle beach of St Margaret’s Bay where you could stop on by at the Coastguard for a drink, it’s the nearest pub to France and offers a warm welcome to its outside bar and barbeque in the summer.

St Margarets walk by Explore KentSt Margarets walk by Explore Kent

This is a great walk to take in the views of the famous White Cliffs and on a clear day its possible to see as far as the French Coast, it’s also the route of the recently opened England Coastal Path that runs from Camber in East Sussex to Ramsgate so if you like this walk and want to set yourself a bit of a challenge, this is one for you!

Explore more

St Margarets walk by Explore KentSt Margarets walk by Explore Kent

To find out about other walks and events in Kent including walking festivals and Bike Week, please visit the Explore Kent website www.explorekent.org. Follow Explore Kent on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and share your adventures with us!

Topic Tags:

More from Out & About

St Margaret’s at Cliffe coastal walk

11:41
St Margarets walk by Explore Kent

Setting off from the beach at St Margaret’s, prepare to be amazed at the feast of delights that will unfold before you as you meander along across cliff tops

Read more
April 2018

10 of the best walks at National Trust sites in Kent

Yesterday, 17:20 Fred Humphries
Ightham Mote (c) David Nicholls, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A walk at one of Kent’s National Trust sites connects you with our county’s rich history and heritage while also providing you with some breathtaking scenery. Here are ten great routes you should try

Read more

10 amazing castles in Kent

Friday, January 8, 2021 Samuel Mathewson
Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images)

Kent has many castles and stately homes, but we have hand selected the ten best castles in Kent for you to visit

Read more

Where to see snowdrops in Kent: Pretty gardens to visit

Thursday, January 7, 2021 Samuel Mathewson
St Peter's Church, Chilham (c) Richard Enfield, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The elusive snowdrop can be hard to find and before you know it, they’re gone again, so we saved you the trouble and found some beautiful spots in Kent to go for a walk among the snowdrops

Read more

Quiz The Big Kent Pub Quiz for 2020

Monday, December 21, 2020
Canterbury (c) kmspiccies, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

So you think you know your county? Take our New Year quiz and put that local knowledge to the test | Words: Adam Jacot de Boinod

Read more

10 peaceful places in Kent where you can escape the crowds

Friday, December 18, 2020
[1] Pegwell Bay Nature reservie is a great place to escape and refresh, but always treat it with respect; take nothing and and leave nothing behind - Manu Palomeque

Is life still feeling a bit overwhelming? Head for any of these 10 peaceful spots in Kent to help you find that much-needed bubble of calm | Words: Holly Louise Eells

Read more

Kent walking guide: 9 beautiful routes

Friday, December 18, 2020
We've selected some beautiful countryside and town walks in Kent (photo: asmithers, Getty Images)

From rambles through the Kent Downs to pretty village walks and urban strolls, this guide to some of Kent’s prettiest walking routes is essential for the intrepid adventurer

Read more

The best waterside walks in Kent

Friday, December 18, 2020 Sarah Sturt
The Royal Military Canal, Hythe (photo: Andy McGowan, Getty Images)

Here are five of the best spots in Kent for a stroll by coast, canal and river

Read more

Beautiful stately homes with gardens in Kent

Friday, December 18, 2020 Samuel Mathewson
The beautiful Doddington Hall (photo: 126710944@N06, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

We have selected 12 of the grandest historic stately homes with stunning gardens in Kent to visit

Read more

Guide to the best Kent beaches

Friday, December 18, 2020
Stone Bay, Broadstairs

Kent is not only home to many stunning beaches but also has some of the safest and cleanest in the country, many with prestigious Blue Flag status

Read more
Great British Holidays advert link

Free Downloads

Kent Life Food & Drink awards. Open for entries.

Latest Competitions & Offers



Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Search For a Car In Your Area

Local Guide

Latest from the Kent Life

10 of the best walks at National Trust sites in Kent

Ightham Mote (c) David Nicholls, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

St Margaret’s at Cliffe coastal walk

St Margarets walk by Explore Kent

5 things to do in Kent this week: Secret locations to discover

Coldrum Long Barrow (c) Brian Fuller, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

10 amazing castles in Kent

Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images)

Where to see snowdrops in Kent: Pretty gardens to visit

St Peter's Church, Chilham (c) Richard Enfield, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)