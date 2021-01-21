SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Take a virtual tour of Kent’s amazing attractions

PUBLISHED: 09:17 26 January 2021 | UPDATED: 13:40 26 January 2021

(Clockwise from top left) Dreamland in Margate, the White Cliffs of Dover, Hever Castle, Prospect Cottage in Dungeness (photos: Getty Images)

(Clockwise from top left) Dreamland in Margate, the White Cliffs of Dover, Hever Castle, Prospect Cottage in Dungeness (photos: Getty Images)

Archant

Explore the beautiful county of Kent, the Garden of England, with this virtual day out in the county

• Starting in the west of Kent, in the Sevenoaks district, our virtual tour begins at Hever Castle. It was built in the 13th century and was the childhood home of Anne Boleyn, future wife of King Henry VIII.

Hever Castle

This castle wouldn’t be out of place in a fairytale with its moat and ivy-clad stone walls, not to mention its stunning gardens and surroundings.

Hever Castle

When the castle is open, visitors can enjoy the lavish interiors and large collection of Tudor paintings.

Hever Castle

~~~~~

• Head north and just before you reach Westerham, you’ll find Chartwell, the family home of another of Kent’s famous historical inhabitants, Sir Winston Churchill.

Chartwell

Churchill lived with his wife, Clementine, in the splendid red brick house for forty years. It is surrounded by gorgeous gardens as the former prime minister loved the outdoors so much.

Chartwell, Kent

Explore Churchill’s imposing study, packed with books and his enormous desk, or visit his art studio where an impressive display of his works is on show.

~~~~~

• The Kent & East Sussex Railway sees historical locomotives traversing the Kent countryside. Visitors can enjoy vintage train rides, some even have the option for dining.

Chartwell, Kent

The trainline is 10.5 miles long spanning from the market town of Tenterden to Bodiam Castle in East Sussex and takes in lots of picturesque scenery along the way.

Events include vintage 40s days, afternoon tea train rides and much more. Keep an eye out on the website and social media for details when the trainline can reopen post-lockdown.

Kent & East Sussex Railway - Tenterden

~~~~~

• Head to the coast and the truly unique landscape of Dungeness, the coastal headland formed of a large flint shingle beach, wet grassland, wildflower meadows and a huge variety of wildlife.

Bird watchers will be in their element at the Dungeness Nature Reserve. Spot bitterns, grebes, smews, wheaters and ringed plovers along with a large array of insects and a host of other wildlife.

Cattle Egret

Prospect Cottage is the iconic black and yellow home of the late film director, writer and artist Derek Jarman. The house itself and its unusual gardens are quite a sight to behold. There was a successful crowd-funding campaign this year to keep the house from being sold to private buyers and stay as an artist’s residency and hopefully open for visits by the public.

~~~~~

• Now we head to Margate on the Isle of Thanet, Kent’s easternmost tip, to see the lights and colours of Dreamland.

This theme park and seaside funfair has had a tumultuous history. It started life in 1920, the area having been used as a funfair since the 1880s, with the building of its wooden rollercoaster which is now Grade II* listed.

Scenic Railway, Dreamland Margate, England

The park was sold in 1981 and the park’s name was changed to the Bembom Brothers White Knuckle Theme Park but returned to Dreamland in 1990. The park went downhill and closed in 2003, changed hands again and was subjected to arson attacks among other things. But a public campaign to restore the park resulted in its opening back up in 2015 and then with another refresh in 2017.

Dream

The latest bad news for the park has come since the lockdown after the park has had to make 52 workers redundant and announced that it won’t be reopening in the summer of 2020. Keep an eye on the website for updates.

~~~~~

• Wandering eastwards along the coast will take us to the seaside town of Broadstairs and the iconic chalk stacks at Botany Bay. You can even take a pretty coastal walk from Margate as it is a gentle six-mile stroll. Explore the stacks with the map below.

The Blue Flag awarded beach is great to explore rock pools and budding geologists can go fossil hunting.

Botany Bay

Once you’ve had your fill admiring Botany Bay, check out our guide to some of Kent’s many other beautiful beaches.

~~~~~

• Possibly the most recognisable attraction on the list, but always breathtaking no matter how many times you visit (or e-visit), is the White Cliffs of Dover. Feel on top of the world as you gaze over the English Channel and, on a clear day, to France.

The chalk cliffs hold a special place in the hearts of many Britons as a sign of wartime victory, sung about by wartime songstress Dame Vera Lynn in her song (There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover, which was made famous in 1942 as a hopeful ballad during the dark days of the Second World War.

~~~~~

• For animal lovers, nothing beats exploring a farm with cute barnyard animals frolicking everywhere. Kent Life (not to be confused with us!) is the mini village near Maidstone comprised of beautiful old farm buildings, play barn, museum chapel, even a big top and surrounding yard. Visitors can feed goats and observe the cutest newly born piglets, enjoy tea and cakes in the onsite tearoom and much more.

Events are held throughout the year including vintage days such as last year’s home front Christmas.

Christmas on The Home Front Museum of Kent Life

There’s plenty of opportunities to interact with the animals from cute lambs and piglets to feeding hay to the goats.

10444 Museum of Kent Life

__________

Follow Kent Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

More from Out & About

10 of the most romantic places to propose in Kent

12:39 Words: Mica Bale. Photos: Manu Palomeque
Some of the most romantic places in Kent include Scotney Castle (photo: hatman12, Getty Images)

The season of romance is in the air and with fairytale castles, literary tales and iconic White Cliffs, where better to pop the question than in the Garden of England? Here are 10 of Kent’s perfect places to propose

Read more

The historic importance of Ramsgate

12:30 Words: Jack Watkins. Photos: Historic England/Chris Redgrave
The Rock Gardens at Madeira Walk are being restored as part of the HAZ programme (photo: Historic England Archive)

Designated a Heritage Action Zone by Historic England, a new book explains why this seaside town is so special

Read more

Pretty coastal walk from Walmer to Deal

12:19 Words: Caroline Millar. Photos: Manu Palomeque

Discover how the East Kent coast has fought off invasion from human and natural forces on this easy walk from Walmer to Deal

Read more
March 2019

5 of the best romantic walks to experience in Kent

11:47 Words by: Hazel Sillver
Enjoy a stroll around Knole’s 1,000-acre medieval deer park (photo: National Trust/Joe Hatcher)

Enjoy these five romantic walking spots in Kent, together they span our glorious county at its finest

Read more

Take a virtual tour of Kent’s amazing attractions

10:17 Samuel Mathewson
(Clockwise from top left) Dreamland in Margate, the White Cliffs of Dover, Hever Castle, Prospect Cottage in Dungeness (photos: Getty Images)

Explore the beautiful county of Kent, the Garden of England, with this virtual day out in the county

Read more

St Margaret’s at Cliffe coastal walk

Thursday, January 21, 2021
St Margarets walk by Explore Kent

Setting off from the beach at St Margaret’s, prepare to be amazed at the feast of delights that will unfold before you as you meander along across cliff tops

Read more
April 2018

10 of the best walks at National Trust sites in Kent

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Fred Humphries
Ightham Mote (c) David Nicholls, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A walk at one of Kent’s National Trust sites connects you with our county’s rich history and heritage while also providing you with some breathtaking scenery. Here are ten great routes you should try

Read more

10 amazing castles in Kent

Friday, January 8, 2021 Samuel Mathewson
Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images)

Kent has many castles and stately homes, but we have hand selected the ten best castles in Kent for you to visit

Read more

Where to see snowdrops in Kent: Pretty gardens to visit

Thursday, January 7, 2021 Samuel Mathewson
St Peter's Church, Chilham (c) Richard Enfield, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The elusive snowdrop can be hard to find and before you know it, they’re gone again, so we saved you the trouble and found some beautiful spots in Kent to go for a walk among the snowdrops

Read more

Quiz The Big Kent Pub Quiz for 2020

Monday, December 21, 2020
Canterbury (c) kmspiccies, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

So you think you know your county? Take our New Year quiz and put that local knowledge to the test | Words: Adam Jacot de Boinod

Read more
Great British Holidays advert link

Free Downloads

Kent Life Food & Drink awards. Open for entries.

Latest Competitions & Offers



Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Search For a Car In Your Area

Local Guide

Latest from the Kent Life

History Scrapbook: Sir Francis Drake and the Chatham Chest

Napoleon's tomb, Chislehurst

10 of the most romantic places to propose in Kent

Some of the most romantic places in Kent include Scotney Castle (photo: hatman12, Getty Images)

The historic importance of Ramsgate

The Rock Gardens at Madeira Walk are being restored as part of the HAZ programme (photo: Historic England Archive)

Pretty coastal walk from Walmer to Deal

5 of the best romantic walks to experience in Kent

Enjoy a stroll around Knole’s 1,000-acre medieval deer park (photo: National Trust/Joe Hatcher)