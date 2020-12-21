SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

10 amazing castles in Kent

PUBLISHED: 08:29 08 January 2021 | UPDATED: 11:42 08 January 2021

Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images)

Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images)

Terry Lawrence

Kent has many castles and stately homes, but we have hand selected the ten best castles in Kent for you to visit

- Scotney Castle

Scotney is truly a fairytale castle: Set in a picturesque garden surrounded by woodland that spans nearly 800 acres. The 14th century, National Trust-owned property, has all the features of a picture book house with a moat and colourful garden that is the epitome of tranquillity and grandeur. You will be lost in the romance as you explore.

Visiting: The estate and gardens are perfect for summer walks and they're dog-friendly too. There is a tea room to enjoy cake and coffee.

Scotney Castle

- Leeds Castle

The stunning, moated Leeds Castle has a long history and has had many different roles. It has been the home of royalty: six medieval queens and Henry VIII and his first wife, a stronghold in Norman times and today it is a one of the most-visited tourist attractions in the country. Wonderfully preserved, visitors can go inside the castle and revel in the historical décor, imagining life 900 years in the past.

Visiting: Admission tickets grants multiple entries for one year and includes some events too. The Leeds Castle calendar is packed with events (augmented even further by its 900th anniversary celebrations), exhibitions, concerts, shows, markets, fairs and much more. Check the events page online for a full list.

DSC04376

- Dover Castle

Dover Castle is one of the largest castles in England and has a fascinating past that may go back almost 2000 years. The tunnels were converted into air raid shelters during WWII and are nearly three miles long. There is a lot to be discovered at Dover Castle.

Visiting: Open every day, Dover Castle has plenty to see and do. Descend down into the medieval tunnels, try the Bunker escape room based on the Cold War history of the castle and much more.

The Castle. Dover, Kent, England.

- Hever Castle

The childhood home of Anne Boleyn and nearly 700 years old, Hever Castle is a breathtaking building that will immerse you in the past. With tapestries, fine furnishings, and paintings inside, you will feel like you have been transported back in time. There are 125 acres of gardens and grounds to explore, mazes, a boating lake, a Japanese tea house and activities such as archery, a military museum, a playground for the kids and more.

Visiting: Check the buzzing events page on the website because a visit might coincide with something exciting. Book tickets online to save money. Allow four hours to make the most of your day, and check opening times to avoid disappointment.

Hever Castle & Gardens - Kent

- Rochester Castle

The 113-foot keep of Rochester Castle, built by the Archbishop of Canterbury William de Corbeil in 1127, is wonderfully preserved and stands proud near the River Medway in Rochester. Nowadays there are lots of events taking place on the grounds of Rochester Castle including falconry, medieval combat shows, and much more.

Visiting: Rochester Castle is open most days throughout the year.

Castle and Cathedral

- Tonbridge Castle

The Grade I listed Tonbridge Castle and gatehouse are wonderfully preserved and restored buildings. With lots of educational features for children to enjoy including tours of the gatehouse and castle, medieval life will be brought into the present at Tonbridge Castle.

Visiting: Take an audio tour of the castle which lasts up to one hour and there is an additional 30-minute tour of the grounds. This is included in ticket entry price.

Tonbridge Castle

- Walmer Castle

Walmer Castle was built by King Henry VIII and has many features to explore including artwork and period furniture, the basement, gun ports, canons and much more. There are also eight acres of gorgeous gardens to see which have been recently restored and are full of colour during summer.

Visiting: The castle and gardens are open most days but check online for special events which may affect opening times.

Walmer-Castle-Kent-England-2018--DSC_9068 (2048x1365)

- Deal Castle

Located on the beautiful Kent coast, Deal Castle has an elaborate architectural design that makes it unique. Visitors to this coastal fort can explore the dark passages that run underneath it and peruse the outside while admiring the structure that makes Deal Castle so different.

Visiting: The castle is open most days but check online for special events which may affect opening times.

Deal Castle, Dover

- Upnor Castle

The peaceful surroundings of Upnor Castle do not reflect its colourful past: redeveloped in 1599 to protect warships, there was a battle in which the Dutch tried burning the British fleet. Nowadays you can enjoy the calm and quiet of the castle located in a village and set on the banks of the River Medway.

Visiting: The castle is open most days but check online for special events which may affect opening times.

upnor castle kent

- Canterbury Castle

The ruin of Canterbury Castle is a popular tourist destination for people visiting Canterbury. The ancient Norman castle was built by William the Conqueror starting in 1070. There is a lovely garden surrounding the ruins, a perfect place to enjoy an afternoon.

Visiting: It is free to visit Canterbury Castle, which is conveniently located in the city centre. Visitors can also climb up to a viewing point and information placards are placed around the area.

Canterbury Castle

__________

Follow Kent Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

More from Out & About

10 amazing castles in Kent

09:29 Samuel Mathewson
Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images)

Kent has many castles and stately homes, but we have hand selected the ten best castles in Kent for you to visit

Read more

Where to see snowdrops in Kent: Pretty gardens to visit

Yesterday, 14:03 Samuel Mathewson
St Peter's Church, Chilham (c) Richard Enfield, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The elusive snowdrop can be hard to find and before you know it, they’re gone again, so we saved you the trouble and found some beautiful spots in Kent to go for a walk among the snowdrops

Read more

Quiz The Big Kent Pub Quiz for 2020

Monday, December 21, 2020
Canterbury (c) kmspiccies, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

So you think you know your county? Take our New Year quiz and put that local knowledge to the test | Words: Adam Jacot de Boinod

Read more

10 peaceful places in Kent where you can escape the crowds

Friday, December 18, 2020
[1] Pegwell Bay Nature reservie is a great place to escape and refresh, but always treat it with respect; take nothing and and leave nothing behind - Manu Palomeque

Is life still feeling a bit overwhelming? Head for any of these 10 peaceful spots in Kent to help you find that much-needed bubble of calm | Words: Holly Louise Eells

Read more

Kent walking guide: 9 beautiful routes

Friday, December 18, 2020
We've selected some beautiful countryside and town walks in Kent (photo: asmithers, Getty Images)

From rambles through the Kent Downs to pretty village walks and urban strolls, this guide to some of Kent’s prettiest walking routes is essential for the intrepid adventurer

Read more

The best waterside walks in Kent

Friday, December 18, 2020 Sarah Sturt
The Royal Military Canal, Hythe (photo: Andy McGowan, Getty Images)

Here are five of the best spots in Kent for a stroll by coast, canal and river

Read more

Beautiful stately homes with gardens in Kent

Friday, December 18, 2020 Samuel Mathewson
The beautiful Doddington Hall (photo: 126710944@N06, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)

We have selected 12 of the grandest historic stately homes with stunning gardens in Kent to visit

Read more

Guide to the best Kent beaches

Friday, December 18, 2020
Stone Bay, Broadstairs

Kent is not only home to many stunning beaches but also has some of the safest and cleanest in the country, many with prestigious Blue Flag status

Read more

Famous films and filming locations in Kent

Friday, December 18, 2020 Samuel Mathewson
We've gathered some famous films and their filming locations in Kent (photos: Getty Images)

Dramatic landscapes, grand castles and historic locations have made Kent the perfect setting for many iconic films and TV programme. Here are 21 different movies and television programmes that made use of the Garden of England

Read more

Christmas markets to visit in Kent this year

Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Rochester Christmas Market (photo: Steve Smith, Flickr, http://bit.ly/2xiz5cm)

Wandering through a festive market with mulled wine in hand is one of the pleasures of the season, so we have picked some of Kent’s best Christmas markets to do just that

Read more
Great British Holidays advert link

Free Downloads

Kent Life Food & Drink awards. Open for entries.

Latest Competitions & Offers



Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Search For a Car In Your Area

Local Guide

Latest from the Kent Life

10 amazing castles in Kent

Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images)

Where to see snowdrops in Kent: Pretty gardens to visit

St Peter's Church, Chilham (c) Richard Enfield, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

5 things to do in Kent this week: Top waterside walks

Aylesford (c) John V Phillips, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

REVEALED: The winners of the Kent Life Food & Drink Awards 2020

Read on to see our full list of winners!

The Big Kent Pub Quiz for 2020

Canterbury (c) kmspiccies, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)