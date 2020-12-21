10 amazing castles in Kent

Scotney Castle is one of our picks for prettiest castles in Kent (photo: TerryJLawrence, Getty Images) Terry Lawrence

Kent has many castles and stately homes, but we have hand selected the ten best castles in Kent for you to visit

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

- Scotney Castle

Scotney is truly a fairytale castle: Set in a picturesque garden surrounded by woodland that spans nearly 800 acres. The 14th century, National Trust-owned property, has all the features of a picture book house with a moat and colourful garden that is the epitome of tranquillity and grandeur. You will be lost in the romance as you explore.

Visiting: The estate and gardens are perfect for summer walks and they're dog-friendly too. There is a tea room to enjoy cake and coffee.

- Leeds Castle

The stunning, moated Leeds Castle has a long history and has had many different roles. It has been the home of royalty: six medieval queens and Henry VIII and his first wife, a stronghold in Norman times and today it is a one of the most-visited tourist attractions in the country. Wonderfully preserved, visitors can go inside the castle and revel in the historical décor, imagining life 900 years in the past.

Visiting: Admission tickets grants multiple entries for one year and includes some events too. The Leeds Castle calendar is packed with events (augmented even further by its 900th anniversary celebrations), exhibitions, concerts, shows, markets, fairs and much more. Check the events page online for a full list.

- Dover Castle

Dover Castle is one of the largest castles in England and has a fascinating past that may go back almost 2000 years. The tunnels were converted into air raid shelters during WWII and are nearly three miles long. There is a lot to be discovered at Dover Castle.

Visiting: Open every day, Dover Castle has plenty to see and do. Descend down into the medieval tunnels, try the Bunker escape room based on the Cold War history of the castle and much more.

- Hever Castle

The childhood home of Anne Boleyn and nearly 700 years old, Hever Castle is a breathtaking building that will immerse you in the past. With tapestries, fine furnishings, and paintings inside, you will feel like you have been transported back in time. There are 125 acres of gardens and grounds to explore, mazes, a boating lake, a Japanese tea house and activities such as archery, a military museum, a playground for the kids and more.

Visiting: Check the buzzing events page on the website because a visit might coincide with something exciting. Book tickets online to save money. Allow four hours to make the most of your day, and check opening times to avoid disappointment.

- Rochester Castle

The 113-foot keep of Rochester Castle, built by the Archbishop of Canterbury William de Corbeil in 1127, is wonderfully preserved and stands proud near the River Medway in Rochester. Nowadays there are lots of events taking place on the grounds of Rochester Castle including falconry, medieval combat shows, and much more.

Visiting: Rochester Castle is open most days throughout the year.

- Tonbridge Castle

The Grade I listed Tonbridge Castle and gatehouse are wonderfully preserved and restored buildings. With lots of educational features for children to enjoy including tours of the gatehouse and castle, medieval life will be brought into the present at Tonbridge Castle.

Visiting: Take an audio tour of the castle which lasts up to one hour and there is an additional 30-minute tour of the grounds. This is included in ticket entry price.

- Walmer Castle

Walmer Castle was built by King Henry VIII and has many features to explore including artwork and period furniture, the basement, gun ports, canons and much more. There are also eight acres of gorgeous gardens to see which have been recently restored and are full of colour during summer.

Visiting: The castle and gardens are open most days but check online for special events which may affect opening times.

- Deal Castle

Located on the beautiful Kent coast, Deal Castle has an elaborate architectural design that makes it unique. Visitors to this coastal fort can explore the dark passages that run underneath it and peruse the outside while admiring the structure that makes Deal Castle so different.

Visiting: The castle is open most days but check online for special events which may affect opening times.

- Upnor Castle

The peaceful surroundings of Upnor Castle do not reflect its colourful past: redeveloped in 1599 to protect warships, there was a battle in which the Dutch tried burning the British fleet. Nowadays you can enjoy the calm and quiet of the castle located in a village and set on the banks of the River Medway.

Visiting: The castle is open most days but check online for special events which may affect opening times.

- Canterbury Castle

The ruin of Canterbury Castle is a popular tourist destination for people visiting Canterbury. The ancient Norman castle was built by William the Conqueror starting in 1070. There is a lovely garden surrounding the ruins, a perfect place to enjoy an afternoon.

Visiting: It is free to visit Canterbury Castle, which is conveniently located in the city centre. Visitors can also climb up to a viewing point and information placards are placed around the area.

__________

Follow Kent Life on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram