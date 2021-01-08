SAVE UP TO 30% SUBSCRIBE TODAY

5 things to do in Kent this week: Peaceful places for a relaxing walk

PUBLISHED: 15:37 12 January 2021

Botany Bay (c) Funk Dooby, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Botany Bay (c) Funk Dooby, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Archant

With tougher restrictions on what we can do in Kent in place once again, each week we’ll be featuring a selection of walks, things to do at home or places to visit all of which adhere to social distancing guidelines

This week we are featuring some of Kent’s most peaceful places for a relaxing walk. Please check all links before heading out as locations mentioned may be closed. Please also only travel to locations near you

Bedgebury National Pinetum

It is well known that time spent in nature helps boost your wellbeing and award-winning Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest is just the place to do that. This enchanting forest offers a variety of different trails to try and with 2,000-plus to explore, each visit will be different.

Click here to read more about nearby Scotney Castle and Kent’s other fortifications.

Bedgebury

St Margaret’s Bay

Fresh sea air is good for both body and soul and even if you are outside for just 15-30 minutes a day, it can significantly improve your wellbeing. With lockdown isolating us all again, why not head to St Margaret’s Bay to give yourself an instant boost?

Here’s a specific walking route taking you through the area.

St Margaret's Bay

Botany Bay

This county definitely leaves you spoilt for choice with its abundance of secluded spots, none finer than one of our most-photographed bays, Botany Bay, with its iconic chalk stacks.

Botany Bay is one of Kent’s best beaches. Click here to see more.

Dawn-Watching at Botany Bay

Clowes Wood

Being active has a whole range of positive benefits when it comes to your wellbeing. It improves self-perception and self-esteem, mood and sleep quality, reduces stress, anxiety and fatigue. A perfect suggestion for embracing the wild outdoors is Clowes Wood.

Click here for more about nearby Whitstable.

Clowes wood

RSPB Cliffe Pools

If you are looking for a spot of escapism, wilderness and calm, Cliffe Pools is a remote and beautiful landscape with open horizons – the ideal destination for long summer walks and for watching spectacular numbers of wintering waders.

Read more about the Hoo Peninsula, home to the reserve and many other pretty locations.

Cliffe Pools

Click here for our full list of Kent’s most peaceful places

__________

For more information about any of the events listed above; how to get there, how to book tickets and prices, please follow the links in the event name.

We update 5 things to do in Kent at the weekend every Monday.

